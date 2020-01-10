Watch Live: Jackson Mayor declares Civil Emergency ahead of severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a Civil Emergency ahead of the severe weather.
According to leaders, homeowners can pick up sandbags from 4225 Michael Avalon Street until 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors can pick up sandbags on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Leaders are concerned about flooding. They said the Pearl River has crested at 31 feet.
Neighbors are being encouraged to avoid flooded areas. The mayor also said no one should remove barriers that have been set up to prevent people from going into flooded areas.