Watch Live: Funeral for Gospel singer Lee Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The funeral for Mississippi gospel music legend Lee Williams is being held at Bancorp South Arena in Tupelo.

Williams, the leader and founder of the award-winning Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, died Monday, August 30. He was 75.

Williams founded the group in the late 1960s in Tupelo, Mississippi. He worked as a truck driver before committing himself to music full time.

Known for his deep baritone voice and cool stoic style, Williams and the group performed for decades before finding national success in the 1990s with their first hit, “I’ve Learned to Lean,” according to the Daily Journal.

Multiple successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

Williams, along with the group. in 2010 won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

He retired from performing in 2018.

