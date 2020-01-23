Governor Reeves addresses restoring order at MDOC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference to address the changes within the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The changes are as follows:

Improving conditions – Maintenance teams from across the state have been deployed to begin work to improve conditions at Parchman

Bringing leadership to the front lines – All wardens and deputy wardens have been put on 12 hour shifts to have leadership present at all times

Crackdown on contraband – Managed Access System blocks the signal of contraband cell phones; now being utilized at every Parchman housing unit

Fixing guard screening – Officers will be screened for signs of Security Threat Group (gang) affiliation

Relocating prisoners – Prisoners will be re-distributed throughout the prison

Investigating criminal activity – Agent deployed to Parchman to investigate criminal activity within MDOC or by prisoners

Increasing transparency – MDOC staff have been instructed to provide as much information to the public as possible about deadly incidents in the system

According to the governor’s office, MDOC Commissioner Tommy Taylor has worked hard with Gov. Reeves to restore and maintain order throughout the department, specifically at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Gov. Reeves said he visited Parchman and the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in the past 24 hours. He toured Unit 29, 32 and Death Row at Parchman. Gov. Reeves said the conditions of the units vary and parts of Unit 29 are empty.

According to Gov. Reeves, the state is not asking for additional funding for the prison system at this time. If and when the funding becomes necessary, Gov. Reeves said his administration will go to the state legislature.

Reeves added they are cracking down on contraband cell phones, which he says has been the root problems to some inmate deaths. There’s also an ongoing effort to rescreen guards working in the prisons – to see if any have gang affiliation. @WJTV — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) January 23, 2020