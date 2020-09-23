Watch Live: Governor Reeves to give update on Mississippi’s COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - At a United States Senate hearing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear he feels Americans will likely need to wear masks and stay socially distant to protect themselves even after a vaccine becomes available. He also pushed back firmly on criticism of New York's handling of the pandemic from Republican senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Paul, an ophthalmologist prior to entering politics, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should not be lauded for his government's response to COVID-19, stating "he had the highest death rate in the world."