Tate Reeves inaugurated as 65th governor of Mississippi

Mississippi Governor-elect Tate Reeves addresses his supporters at a state GOP election night party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves, the current lieutenant governor, defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republican Tate Reeves has been inaugurated as the 65th governor of Mississippi. He succeeds Republican Phil Bryant, who served two terms.

Mississippi has a new governor. It’s @tatereeves ! He took the oath of office. Says his administration will work for ALL of Mississippi. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/MeYfjmmVTj — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) January 14, 2020

Reeves took the oath of office Tuesday at the state Capitol. He was lieutenant governor the past eight years and previously served eight years as state treasurer. He and Bryant have pushed tax cuts and trimmed state budgets.

The 45-year-old Reeves inherits several immediate challenges. One problem is an understaffed prison system that was recently shaken by deadly violence.

Reeves says he wants to increase teacher salaries that are among the lowest in the United States.

The inaugural parade was canceled due to weather. All other events will go on as scheduled.