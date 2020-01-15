Hinds County leaders address state of Pearl River

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After severe flooding in the Jackson metro on Tuesday, Hinds County emergency officials gave an update on the state of the Pearl River.

The river is expected to crest at 35.5 feet on Saturday.

“When we talk about the Pearl River flooding, we kind of plan for that. We know that’s coming Saturday, whether it’s 33, 35, 36 feet. But your flash flooding is instant, as we saw yesterday. Our grounds are saturated. We can’t take anymore water. All the water left has to spread out,” explained Ricky Moore, Hinds County EMA Director. “Town Creek and all these creeks that go into the river are going to be three to four feet higher than they were yesterday. So, you don’t have anywhere for that water to go if it rains.”