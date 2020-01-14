Jackson leaders discuss severe flooding in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a news conference to discuss the severe flooding across the metro.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said JATRAN services have been suspended for the rest of the day.

The Tougaloo Community Center at 318 Vine Street and Champion Gym at 1325 Hattiesburg Street have been opened as shelters for those in need.

Jackson Public Works Director Bob Miller said crews have been responding to isolated sanitary sewer overflows due to inflow of surface water and ground water into the city’s sewer system.

The Hinds County Emergency Management Agency helped the city make water rescues throughout the morning.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is also helping the city respond to the severe flooding.

You can read more about the flooding by clicking here.