Team ROC hosts rally against Mississippi’s prison system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rally hosted by rapper Yo Gotti and Team ROC will start at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, near the Mississippi State Capitol.

Several organizations and local leaders will protest the state’s prison system.

The following people are expected to attend:

  • Big K.R.I.T. – Hip-Hop Artist
  • Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba – Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi
  • Mayor Anthony Witherspoon – Mayor of Magnolia, Mississippi
  • Yandy Smith-Harris – Personality on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York
  • Mysonne – Hip-Hop artist and Activist
  • Dania Diaz – Team ROC Managing Director of Philanthropy
  • Tamika D. Mallory – Co-Founder of Until Freedom
  • Danyelle Holmes –Poor People’s Campaign
  • Rukia Lumumba – People’s Advocacy Institute
  • Sharon Brown – Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition
  • Malachi Robinson – Criminal Justice Campaign, Color of Change
  • REFORM AllianceNAACP Youth

