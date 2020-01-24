Team ROC hosts rally against Mississippi’s prison system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rally hosted by rapper Yo Gotti and Team ROC will start at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, near the Mississippi State Capitol.
Several organizations and local leaders will protest the state’s prison system.
The following people are expected to attend:
- Big K.R.I.T. – Hip-Hop Artist
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba – Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi
- Mayor Anthony Witherspoon – Mayor of Magnolia, Mississippi
- Yandy Smith-Harris – Personality on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York
- Mysonne – Hip-Hop artist and Activist
- Dania Diaz – Team ROC Managing Director of Philanthropy
- Tamika D. Mallory – Co-Founder of Until Freedom
- Danyelle Holmes –Poor People’s Campaign
- Rukia Lumumba – People’s Advocacy Institute
- Sharon Brown – Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition
- Malachi Robinson – Criminal Justice Campaign, Color of Change
- REFORM AllianceNAACP Youth