Team ROC hosts rally against Mississippi’s prison system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rally hosted by rapper Yo Gotti and Team ROC will start at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, near the Mississippi State Capitol.

Several organizations and local leaders will protest the state’s prison system.

The following people are expected to attend:

Big K.R.I.T. – Hip-Hop Artist

Hip-Hop Artist Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba – Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi

– Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Anthony Witherspoon – Mayor of Magnolia, Mississippi

– Mayor of Magnolia, Mississippi Yandy Smith-Harris – Personality on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York

– Personality on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York Mysonne – Hip-Hop artist and Activist

– Hip-Hop artist and Activist Dania Diaz – Team ROC Managing Director of Philanthropy

– Team ROC Managing Director of Philanthropy Tamika D. Mallory – Co-Founder of Until Freedom

– Co-Founder of Until Freedom Danyelle Holmes –Poor People’s Campaign

–Poor People’s Campaign Rukia Lumumba – People’s Advocacy Institute

– People’s Advocacy Institute Sharon Brown – Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition

– Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition Malachi Robinson – Criminal Justice Campaign, Color of Change

– Criminal Justice Campaign, Color of Change REFORM AllianceNAACP Youth





