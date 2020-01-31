MSDH discusses coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health held a news conference to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. So far, no cases of the virus have been reported in Mississippi.

Leaders at MSDH said they are closely monitoring the outbreak, and they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and partners within the state health system to ensure Mississippi is prepared.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Providence, China in late December. Right now, China is reporting 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213. Additional cases have been reported outside of China, including the United States.

The U.S. State Department advised against all travel to China after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, but it’s important to note that the immediate risk to the Mississippi public is low at this time. We need to be prudent and monitor the situation, work with the CDC, and continue working with our healthcare systems throughout the state,” said State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD. “There should be more concern in preventing the spread of seasonal flu than this coronavirus right now. We are in peak season, and the flu is highly infectious.”

Those who could be at risk are those who have recently traveled to China in the past two to 14 days or those who have had close contact with someone who is a confirmed case or is under investigation.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and congestion.

