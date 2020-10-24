JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News hosted a one-on-one interview with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy (D-Miss.) on Friday, October 23, ahead of the November election.
12 News evening anchor Byron Brown talked to Espy about several topics, including court packing, the coronavirus pandemic, medical marijuana and his opponent, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).
You can watch 12 News’ one-on-one with Hyde-Smith by clicking here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pregnant ESPN reporter fires back after ‘troll’ tries to body-shame her
- Jon Bon Jovi to accompany Joe and Jill Biden in Luzerne County Saturday
- WATCH: One-on-one with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy
- U.S. Naval Air Forces say aircrew did not survive plane crash in Magnolia Springs
- Navy: ‘Aircrew did not survive’ crash in Alabama neighborhood