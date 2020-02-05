President Trump delivers State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (AP) – Against a sharply partisan backdrop, President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared the nation was “stronger than ever before,.” He delivered his State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him. The first president to run for reelection after being impeached, Trump received a raucously divided welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting “Four More Years” while Democrats stood silently.