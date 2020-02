CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher and the Board of Alderman approved a request by VTW Investments to rezone several parcels of land along the Clinton Parkway to allow for a multi-million dollar mixed use development. The development will include 16 single family homes and commercial buildings with residential units.

Clinton leaders rezoned the area from C-2 to Olde Towne Mixed Use to match the adjacent properties along Monroe Street to the west of the development.