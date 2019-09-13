Watch the full debate here: Mississippi Lt. Governor’s debate

Delbert Hosemann and Jay Hughes squared off for the MS Lt. Governor’s debate inside of the 12 News’ studio with Byron Brown as the moderator.

The two of them answered a series of questions based on issues important to Mississippians. The answers were fast-paced and substantive.

Hosemann shared new plans on the issues of transparency in government, state employee pay raises and addressing the state’s crumbling infrastructure.

Hughes says Mississippi should take any monies on the table from the feds to deal with affordable care. He pointed out that his mother died on the way to the hospital because there wasn’t a facility close enough. The candidate supports the ‘Mississippi Cares’ program. Hughes also touched on the need to change the state flag and finding a revenue-neutral solution to fund infrastructure repairs.