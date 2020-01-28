Watch: Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say President Donald Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.

Presentation of the “two state solution” concept ends speculation that Trump might have abandoned consideration of an independent Palestine as he has adopted policies that bolster Israel at the expense of the Palestinians.

The officials say the plan to be unveiled on Tuesday would more than double the territory currently under Palestinian control, but it would recognize Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank.

It also calls for a four-year freeze in new Israeli settlement construction, during which time details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated.