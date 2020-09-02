Water contact advisory issued for Dry Creek near Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory Wednesday for a segment of Dry Creek near Pelahatchie.

The advisory extends along Dry Creek beginning at the coordinates N32.358846, W89.833520 to its convergence with Clear Creek. Clear Creek is not included in the advisory area.

According to MDEQ, the advisory is being issued due to a recent accidental release of approximately more than 400,000 gallons of industrial wastewater from the Gold Coast Commodities, Inc.’s lagoon located off Lake Road.

The department recommends that people avoid water contact recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in these waters.

MDEQ is monitoring the clean-up and the condition of the creek and may revise this advisory as needed.

