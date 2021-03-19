Water contact advisory issued for Town Creek, part of Pearl River near Carthage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory for Town Creek and part of the Pearl River near the City of Carthage.

According to MDEQ, the advisory was issued due to an overflow of minimally treated wastewater from the city’s treatment system. The advised area includes from the Carthage POTW to Town Creek, downstream to the Pearl River, and down the Pearl River to the confluence with Yellow Creek.

MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in these waters.

Leaders said the department is working with the city to stop the overflow and is monitoring the condition of the creek and the Pearl River.