Water cutoff scheduled for Lakeland Drive after loss in water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced a boil water advisory has been issued for part of Lakeland Drive due to a loss in water pressure.

The notice affects the following area, including the UMMC Rehabilitation Center and Lakeland Medical Mall:

· [700-799] Lakeland Dr.; 39216

According to the City of Jackson, the water will be turned off at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. The water is expected to be restored by 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

