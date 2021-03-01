Water distribution efforts aim to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For some neighbors in Jackson, they have not had water in their homes for two weeks due to last month’s winter storms.

One neighbor, Alice Lee, said, “The 13th day for us with no running water, but this is such a blessing to be able to come here to get water for flushing and to drink and wash dishes.”

The City of Jackson and other groups have handed out water to those in need for days. While crews work to restore pressure to the entire city, City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said he wants to make sure those who don’t have water are not forgotten.

“Majority of my ward still has no water and trying to do all we can to make sure they have drinking water and water to cook with. People out here haven’t been able to cook, drink for almost two weeks,” he explained.

Jackson Public Schools have been the sites for some of the water distribution locations. At Forest Hill High School, some students volunteered their time to help distribute water.

“It means a lot giving back to the community. I believe in God. You reap what you what you sow,” said one student.

Councilman Banks said the city received help from out of state. A Georgia church delivered more than 500 gallon jugs and four palettes of water.