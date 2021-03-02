Water distribution in Jackson for March 2

Courtesy: Hinds County EMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced non-potable (flushing) water will be available at the following locations on Tuesday, March 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212
  • Raines Elementary School – 156 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209
  • Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
  • Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209
  • New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203
  • Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272
  • Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers to those locations for the non-potable water.

