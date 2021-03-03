Water distribution in Jackson for March 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for non-potable (flushing) water for Wednesday, March 3. The water will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209

New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203

Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272

Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers for the non-potable water.