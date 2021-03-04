Water distribution in Jackson for March 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced non-potable (flushing) water will be available on Thursday, March 4. The water will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212 Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206 Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272

– 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272 Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers.

State Rep. Stephanie Foster announces cases of water will be available for South Jackson neighbors starting at 9:00 a.m. The giveaway will be in the Forest Hill High School parking lot.