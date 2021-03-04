Water distribution in Jackson for March 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced non-potable (flushing) water will be available on Thursday, March 4. The water will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212
- Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
- Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272
- Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213
Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers.
State Rep. Stephanie Foster announces cases of water will be available for South Jackson neighbors starting at 9:00 a.m. The giveaway will be in the Forest Hill High School parking lot.