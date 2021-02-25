Water distribution in Jackson for Thursday, Feb. 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced non-potable (flushing) water will be available for neighbors until Friday, February 26. Members of the Mississippi National Guard will assist in providing water resources at four of the locations.

The non-potable water will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25. Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212 Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 New Mt. Zion Church Parking Lot – 140 Maple St., Jackson, MS 39203

– 140 Maple St., Jackson, MS 39203 Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206 Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209

Jackson leaders said the Jackson Fire Department locations for non-potable water have been removed from the list, so the department can focus on deliveries to the elderly and homebound.

The city’s Water Sewer Business Administration (WSBA) lobby will reopen on Thursday, February, 25, 2021.

In Byram, there will be a water distribution event on Friday, February 26. The event will be at the Byram Fire Station, located at 200 Byram Parkway, starting at 10:00 a.m. One case of drinking water will be given to each car. Leaders also announced Home Depot of Madison donated 330 five gallon buckets that will be distributed for flush water usage.

In Utica, Rep. Stephanie Foster announced there will be a water giveaway at Greater Zion Travelers M.B. Church, located at 7501 Highway 27 N. The giveaway starts at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25.