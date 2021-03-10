Water distribution in Jackson for Thursday, March 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will host a bottled water giveaway on Thursday, March 11, at the New Horizon Church in Jackson. The distribution will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. while supplies last.

On Thursday, March 11, New Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Jackson will distribute water from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute 500 food boxes and 500 cases of water on Thursday, March 11. The distribution starts at 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Golden Key Community Center on Albermarle Road.

The LeFleur’s Bluff and Jackson Chapters of The Links, Incorporated partnered with Mississippi Food Network to provide water to those in need. They will host two bottled water distributions this week: