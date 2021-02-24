Water distribution in Jackson for Wednesday, Feb. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson deals with low water pressure and a boil water notice after last week’s winter storms, organizers are working to distribute water on Wednesday to those in need.

City leaders said non-potable (flushing) water is available at the following locations through Friday, February 26. Neighbors are asked to bring containers:

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212 (9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 (9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213 (9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Metrocenter Mall (Parking Lot) – 3645 Hwy 80 Jackson, MS 39204 (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Jackson Fire Department Station 1 – 555 West St. Jackson, MS 39201 (10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Jackson Fire Department Station 7 – 4265 North State St. Jackson, MS 39206 (10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Jackson Fire Department Station 10 – 355 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213 (10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Jackson Fire Department Station 24 – 1240 Wiggins Rd., Jackson, MS 39203 (10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Rep. Zakiya Summers will also hold a water drive-thru giveaway on Wednesday at Greater Mt Bethel Cochusa, located at 4125 Robinson Street. The giveaway starts at 10:30 a.m. and will go on while supplies last. The limit is one case per vehicle.

A water drive-thru giveaway will take place at Cade Chapel, located at 1000 West Ridgeway Street, on Wednesday. The giveaway starts at 10:00 a.m. Leaders said 300 to 400 cases are available, but the limit is one case per vehicle.

In Byram, city leaders announced neighbors can fill containers with flushable water anytime on the Byram Parkway down from Fire Station across from Edgewood Nursing Home.