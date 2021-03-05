Water distribution in Jackson on March 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute non-potable (flushing) water on Friday, March 5. The water will be distributed at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212 Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206 Davis Road Park – 2125 Davis Road, Byram, MS 39272

– 2125 Davis Road, Byram, MS 39272 Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

The Salvation Army Jackson Corps will distribute 480 food boxes and 320 cases of water starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the following locations:

– 2607 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS 39212 Sunset Plaza Apartments – 3540 Sunset Dr, Jackson, MS 39213

New Heights Church and Williamson Ave Church will be conducting a joint water distribution effort on Friday. The drive-thru distribution will be at 2443 Williamson Avenue, Jackson, MS 39213. Neighbors can pick up water from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The water will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The City of Byram announced Mac Haik will hand out bottled water from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Byram Fire Station. One case will be given per car. Drivers are asked to enter the Parkway from Siwell Road.