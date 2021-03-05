Water distribution in Jackson on March 5

News
Posted: / Updated:
bottled-water-story_290557

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute non-potable (flushing) water on Friday, March 5. The water will be distributed at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212
  • Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
  • Davis Road Park – 2125 Davis Road, Byram, MS 39272
  • Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

The Salvation Army Jackson Corps will distribute 480 food boxes and 320 cases of water starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the following locations:

  • Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS 39212
  • Sunset Plaza Apartments – 3540 Sunset Dr, Jackson, MS 39213

New Heights Church and Williamson Ave Church will be conducting a joint water distribution effort on Friday. The drive-thru distribution will be at 2443 Williamson Avenue, Jackson, MS 39213. Neighbors can pick up water from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The water will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The City of Byram announced Mac Haik will hand out bottled water from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Byram Fire Station. One case will be given per car. Drivers are asked to enter the Parkway from Siwell Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories