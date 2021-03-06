Water distribution in Jackson on March 6-7

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute non-potable (flushing) water on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7. The water will be distributed at the following location from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

This weekend, there will also be more water and food distribution drives. There will be a drinking water and non-potable water distribution at the Griffith Memorial Baptist Church in Jackson from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Greater Jackson Arts Council (GJAC) is partnering with the Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice and other community groups to host a drive-thru food bank on Saturday, March 6.

Ole Miss Athletics will hold a water drive during this weekend’s baseball series against Belmont to help address the water shortage in Jackson.

On Sunday, March 7, bottled water will be distributed at College Hill M.B. Church in Jackson from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mississippi College Law School will also host a water drive from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in their parking lot.