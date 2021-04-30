Water, electricity restored at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All electricity and water production have been fully restored following a small fire at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, according to officials.

In a statement released by the City of Jackson, they said neighbors should start seeing improvement in water pressure Friday evening and into the night.

The full statement is below:

The electrical issue at O.B. Curtis WTP has been isolated and all electricity and water production have been fully restored. Residents should start seeing an improvement in their water pressure by this evening and into the night. Again the loss of pressure in the system requires the City to issue a boil water notice for all surface water connections. City of Jackson

There will be a press conference at 1:00 p.m. with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Public Works

Director Dr. Charles Williams to discuss more on the water outage.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Jackson neighbors are experiencing a loss in water pressure Friday morning after an electrical issue caused a small fire at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

An electrical contractor is currently on site making repairs by rewiring the high service pumps and investigating the cause of the fire. Once the high service pumps are back online, full power should be restored to the plant, said city officials.

Due to the loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for all surface water connections area. The advisory affects 43,000 connections, but does not include the Jackson-Maddox Road Well customers.

O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

According to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, lately the city has been experiencing issues with the power feed to the plant. He said it appears that the outage will not be extensive and they hope for the water to be restored by noon Friday.

As a result of water issues, select schools and businesses surrounding the Jackson area have closed for the day.