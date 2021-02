NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez are dealing with little or no water pressure after winter storms hit the city. The entire city is under a boil water notice.

On Friday, there will be a water giveaway at the Natchez Brewing Company, located at 207 High Street. The giveaway will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers. The limit will be 10 gallons per vehicle.