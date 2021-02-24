Water Giveaways Across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another day in Jackson’s water outage crisis continues to leave many with no running water, but there were many opportunities to get some bottled water, as well as water for household use.

The city of Jackson provided pallets upon pallets of bottled water at the VA Field on Officer Thomas Catchings Drive in Jackson for those that need it.

Keyshia Sanders with the city of Jackson says improvement has been made to the water plant and they hope to se the demand for water decrease.

Among those in line for water at the VA Field was Valerie Green. She says she has gone from site to site for water and this was the first location she’s been able to get some.

As a cancer survivor, this water crisis has been tough for Green. She says this experience has put her health in jeopardy but, she stayed positive knowing the city is doing the best they can.

The brother of Kappa Alpha Phi Fraternity Inc, and New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church on Raymond Road also held bottled water giveaways.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is a brother of Kappa Alpha Phi, and helped as well.

The city of Jackson anticipate additional bottled water deliveries and will announce drinking water distribution locations as they become available.

NON-POTABLE (FLUSHING) WATER is available at the following locations through Friday, February 26the from 9am to 6pm. Residents should bring containers.