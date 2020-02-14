Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

Water levels have lowered at Oktibbeha County Lake

News
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After advising that conditions at Oktibbeha County Lake could prompt a warning, Emergency Management Agency Director Kristin Campanella said things are improving.

Late Thursday afternoon, Campanella said the County Engineer and his survey crew have estimated that even with the added rain, they have managed to lower the water level six inches. That’s enough to delay upgrading the Emergency Action Plan to Warning status.

The crews are working through the weekend to keep up the progress before the next possible rain event, which could come as early as Sunday.

