Water Main Break Closes Head Starts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A water main break in South Jackson is having ripple effect through the community. Crews hope to have the line fixed by late this (9/25/19) afternoon. Of course, there will be a boil water notice after that. The break is near the intersection of Rankin and State Streets. Angelique Rawls with Hinds County Human Resource Agency tells us, “Due to the water main break in the city of Jackson, Martin Head Start Center and The Della J. Caugills Early Head Start Center will be closed until water is restored.” The line break affects people living in the 39201 and 39204 Zip Codes. A Jackson Public Schools spokesman says that no schools will be closed, and they are implementing plans to make sure that people at the affected schools will be able to properly use the restrooms, wash their hands and eat.