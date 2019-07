Crews are working to restore water in Pearl after a water main breaks Sunday evening.

The break occurred on El Dorado Road leaving those along the road without water.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page customers with no water should be seeing low water pressure return going into Sunday Night.

A boil water notice has been issued for those affected.

Crews hope to have the water restored by Monday afternoon.