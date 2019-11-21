Water outage to affect Jackson businesses on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced there will be a water outage for 4200-4299 I-55 N. Frontage Road and 4300-4499 Old Canton Road on Friday, November 22, 2019.

The outage will happen because crews need to repair a water main break.

The following businesses will be affected:

Wolfe Fine Arts Studio

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant and Bar

Chinn and Associates

Newk’s Eatery

Bank First

Morgan and Morgan

Albritton’s

Highland Village – the shops on the Old Canton Road side including Whole Foods.

The outage is scheduled to happen at 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Once the water main is repaired, the businesses will be under a boil water alert.