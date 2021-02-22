Water outages affecting Jackson businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is rising in Jackson as residents and businesses continues to go without water.

There are over 20 water main breaks around the city of Jackson, causing many restaurants to have to keep their doors locked.

Since Tuesday, Broadstreet Baking Company, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, and Sal & Mookie’s | New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint have been without water.

Owner of all three restaurants, Jeff Good says, when they are able to open back up, they won’t be able to open with a full-service menu because they’ll be starting from scratch. All the food they have, has been either donated, thrown away, or spoiled.

About 3 miles away from Broadstreet Bakery, is Dumbo’s on Dulling. The owner, Paul Adair says they will be back open for business on Tuesday, Feb.23.

No, they still don’t have running water, but they found a solution. Adair bought a 275-gallon water tank. Filled it up in Madison County. Bought a pump and began pumping water into the restaurant.

Paul Adair says it’s been a bit of a financial blow with ordering Porta potty‘s, hand washing stations, the tank and trailer, but it beats not being open for weeks.

Patients are still being asked from the City of Jackson as there is still no exact timeframe as to when this water problem will be fixed, although they’re hoping it will be up and running by the end of the week.