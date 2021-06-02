Water pump to be installed for Siwell Road on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said that Friday a new pump for Siwell Road is expected to arrive.

Installation will begin and that will means another precautionary boil water notice for people who live in that area. Siwell Road is relying on a temporary pump. The TV Road pump is still offline that work is expected to start next week.

“That work is anticipated to start next week if everything goes well we will take that temporary pump from Siwell Road and move it to TV road.”

The City is still asking to conserve your water and call 3-1-1 if you are experiencing problems with the water in your home.