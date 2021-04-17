Water relief bill to become law on Sunday without Gov. Reeves’ signature

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A bill that would help Jackson neighbors with their water bill will become a law without Mississippi governor Tate Reeves’ signature.

The goal of House Bill 359 is to provide the city with an alternate account system to separate bad debt as a result of the city’s former contact with Siemens. The bill gives water customers the opportunity to workout payment plans or settle on previous water bill debts. It will also help the city to collect water revenue.

The bill will become law on Sunday, April 18.