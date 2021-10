PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced there will be a water service outage on Thursday, October 28.

The outage will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The following areas will be affected:

Henderson Road

Woodson Bend

Amanda Drive

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Crews will install new pipes for the subdivision, and a boil water notice will be issued once service has been restored.