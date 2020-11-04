Ways to cope with anxiety post-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Does the election season have you stressed, depressed or angry? Many people have searched for ways to cope with post-election anxiety.
According to the American Psychological Association, more than 60 percent of Americans said the election has caused significant stress.
Sanetra Moore with Hinds County Adult Services said people should stay connected socially and focus on what they can control.
“It’s nerve wracking at times, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. But in situations like this as long as you have done your part, just kind of relax and trust the process.”
Moore said engaging in physical activity helps improve mental health.
“I encourage to use some coping mechanisms as far as taking deep breaths, short walks and watching something funny on TV.”
She said to use the time of uncertainty to reconnect with people and things you enjoy.
LATESRT STORIES:
- Kanye West receives at least 61 thousand votes in the 2020 Presidential Election
- COVID-19 hospitalizations up by 33% in Baja California
- No, Sharpie pens did not ruin Arizona ballots despite social media claims
- Trump campaign files lawsuit Georgia, seeking to pause vote count
- Reaction to passage of Initiative 65