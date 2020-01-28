WCU to host state education conference in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming up in March, the MAPE/PREPS Partnership Conference will be held at Lake Terrace Convention in Hattiesburg.

The annual event celebrates achievements and collaborations in schools and draws educators from all over the state.

The conference is co-hosted by PREPS, the Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools, headquartered at William Carey University, and MAPE, the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education.

The three-day conference will be from March 4 to March 6.