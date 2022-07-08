JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) will host ‘We Dance: A Movement in Every Direction’ on Friday, July 8. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Nancy & Ray Neilsen. It will feature a love and migration story from the world-renowned Wideman Davis Dance company and award-winning filmmakers Ethan Payne and Brian Foster. The story is originally commissioned by Mississippi’s Southern Foodway Alliance.

There will be a feature performance by professional dancers Tanya Wideman-Davis and Thaddeus Davis, followed by a Q&A conversation with the audience.

Leaders of MMA said they are thrilled about this event and hope to see a large turnout for the show.

“We are super excited about the event on tonight,” said McKenzie Drake, assistant creator of public programs and community engagement at the MMA. “It’s going to tell a story but be a lot of fun.”

The MMA have been preparing for this major event since the beginning of February.

Members of MMA will be admitted for free while admissions for non-members will be $15.