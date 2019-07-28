“We don’t ask police to buy their own guns,” school supplies donated for JPS teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A group in Jackson is doing what they can, in order to see that neither students or teachers lack what they need for an important, successful school year.

Jackson Public Schools partnered with Women for Progress for Mississippi, for the Stuff the Bus event at Kroger near I-55 and at Walmart over the weekend.

Organizers received school supply donations that will be given to JPS teachers in the coming weeks.

“We don’t ask police to buy their own guns,” a volunteer said, adding “we don’t ask them to buy their own bullets, uniforms, or whatever; So, we want to provide support for our educators, so they aren’t having to come out of their own pocket, so they’ll have what they need to educate our students.”

“This is a major expense. You’d be surprised to know the price teachers incur trying to get supplies for students.”

“It’s an issue and it’s a cost we believe in. We want to make their school life a little easier.”

Teachers are receiving the supplies July 31.

Visit wjtv.com for more information on how you may donate.