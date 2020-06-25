“We have the votes.” Vote on Mississippi state flag coming today or tomorrow

Breaking News
FILE – In this June 23, 2015, file photo, the state flag of Mississippi flies at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Miss. A federal appeals court will not revive a lawsuit that tried to block Ocean Springs, Miss., from flying the state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A source told 12 News that they have the votes regarding the Mississippi state flag. There has been a recent push to change the flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.

Legislatures are expected to vote Thursday or Friday.

This comes after the Mississippi GOP Chairman Lucien Smith issued a statement on the flag. He said, “My personal view is that now is the time for Mississippi to retire its current flag and adopt a flag that unites all Mississippians.”

Former Governor Phil Bryant tweeted that he approves of a new design for the flag that features the Mississippi State Seal.

On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves released a statement about the flag. He believes voters should decide whether to change the flag.

