“We have the votes.” Vote on Mississippi state flag coming today or tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A source told 12 News that they have the votes regarding the Mississippi state flag. There has been a recent push to change the flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.
Legislatures are expected to vote Thursday or Friday.
This comes after the Mississippi GOP Chairman Lucien Smith issued a statement on the flag. He said, “My personal view is that now is the time for Mississippi to retire its current flag and adopt a flag that unites all Mississippians.”
Former Governor Phil Bryant tweeted that he approves of a new design for the flag that features the Mississippi State Seal.
On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves released a statement about the flag. He believes voters should decide whether to change the flag.
