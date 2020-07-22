Wealth Hospitality announces plans for new residence and retail development

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Summer 2022 is looking bright for Fondren now that Wealth Hospitality Group has unveiled its plans for a new retail and residential development.

Chico Patel said Fondren will benefit from the new addition.

“We’re creating a mixed use development there,” Patel. “It’s going to be about 10 to 12,000, square feet of retail and anywhere from 140 to 150 condos slash apartments now residential living and two to three stories of underground parking. So we feel like they we’re going to get the maximum unit count that we can fit on the property.”

Patel said we can expect some pretty fine establishments to come from it.

“Spas to coffee shops,” Patel said. “Bars, different sort of retail, or maybe an art gallery has also reached out to us.

He added that Fondren is the most opportune place for them to build.

“Just being unique and Fondren here, right there in the center,” Patel said.

Patel said that that construction should take about 18 months after groundbreaking.