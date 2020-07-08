Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Wearing masks to become mandatory at DMV

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the
Mississippi Department of Public Safety is urging customers to wear masks while
visiting Driver License Offices. Masks will become mandatory at all Driver License
Offices starting Monday, July 13.

Customers are also asked to follow proper social distancing protocols while waiting to be served.

“We have to be diligent in our efforts to limit transmission of the virus,” said DPS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We also feel it is imperative to require a facemask be worn by all patrons and personnel inside driver license offices to accomplish that goal.”

Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names.

  • Monday A-E
  • Tuesday F-L
  • Wednesday Firearm Permits, Security Guard Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates
  • Thursday M-S
  • Friday T-Z

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories