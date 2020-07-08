Wearing masks to become mandatory at DMV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the

Mississippi Department of Public Safety is urging customers to wear masks while

visiting Driver License Offices. Masks will become mandatory at all Driver License

Offices starting Monday, July 13.

Customers are also asked to follow proper social distancing protocols while waiting to be served.

“We have to be diligent in our efforts to limit transmission of the virus,” said DPS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We also feel it is imperative to require a facemask be worn by all patrons and personnel inside driver license offices to accomplish that goal.”

Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names.

Monday A-E

Tuesday F-L

Wednesday Firearm Permits, Security Guard Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates

Thursday M-S

Friday T-Z

