BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) - One of the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Sally in Mississippi is Bay St. Louis. One man, who was trying to build his retirement home, has been forced to wait out the storm in an RV.

"We could feel every little movement, and I pulled in all my awning, but it rocks a little bit we feel, if it rocks a little bit. But if it gets any worse than that, we’ll leave and go to my sons house," said Steve Lombardo.