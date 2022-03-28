Severe storms in the Central and Southern Plains Tuesday, then in the South Wednesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A new storm system has emerged on the West Coast, bringing much needed rain to parts of California. As that system heads eastward across the U.S., strong thunderstorms will develop ahead of it.

CW39 – NOAA’s severe weather outlook Tuesday through Tuesday night

It’s worth noting that this severe weather setup is not identical to last week’s that produced numerous strong tornadoes. However, a few tornadoes will still be possible along with large hail and damaging straight line winds. The highest risk Tuesday through Tuesday night is from Austin northward into Dallas and beyond.

Locally in Houston, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out as the rain moves through Wednesday morning.

CW39 futurecast Wednesday at 9 a.m.

In general, the highest rain totals and strongest storms will be north of Houston. Our model suggests a few areas north getting more than half an inch. Otherwise, most of Greater Houston will probably see less than half an inch on average.

CW39 – forecast rain totals through Wednesday

As this storm system heads east of Texas, a more concerning round of severe storms looks to target the South, including much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

CW39 – NOAA’s severe weather outlook Wednesday through Wednesday night.

Behind this system comes drier air and a slight cool down as a weak cold front arrives in Southeast Texas Wednesday evening.