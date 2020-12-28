DIGITAL FIRST: Mississippi’s Top 10 Weather Photos of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year was an incredibly active weather year, featuring a historic river flooding event, multiple tornado outbreaks, a record breaking hurricane season, and extreme temperatures. Viewers from across the state captured the wild weather and sent it in to our Storm Team 12. You can always submit weather photos & storm damage via our 12 News Weather App, it’s free in the Apple and Google stores. Here are the top weather photos of the year based on how much you engaged with them across social media…

#10 FLORA SHELF CLOUD, September 12th (Credit: Beth Miller)

We had an active summer storm season which led to the spotting of numerous “creepy looking clouds.” This was a high based shelf cloud over Flora late on a September afternoon. Thankfully there was no severe weather from this particular storm, but it sure was photogenic! This was a classic view of a summer time storm here in Mississippi.

#9 COMET NEOWISE, July 19th (Credit: Walt Grayson)

Do you remember the Comet NEOWISE that payed earth a visit over the summer? It was a huge ball of ice way out in Space, about 70 million miles away from Earth. NEOWISE was faintly visible for a few weeks as it passed by earth in July. This was a spectacular view of the comet late on a July night at the Reservoir in Brandon, MS!! This photo was a 10 second exposure, meaning the comet was very dim to the naked eye. Many of you said you were lucky enough to see the comet!!

#8 RAINBOW IN CANTON, August 24th (Credit: Kyris Brown)

This year we saw more double rainbows than most people can ever remember!! It could be because of the above normal moisture or an active hurricane/storm season, but whatever the reason, they sure were jaw dropping! This is possibly the best full double rainbow of the year, from a summer afternoon up in Canton, MS. What a perfect rainbow!

#7 EASTER TORNADOES, April 12th (Credit: Connor McCorey & Aaron Rigsby)

Deadly tornado near Soso, MS (Connor McCorey)

The largest tornado outbreak of the year fell on Easter Sunday. The National Weather Service confirmed 15 tornadoes from across the state, taking the lives of 14 Mississippians. Two of the tornadoes were EF-4s with winds over 170 mph. Shown here was the EF-4 that hit Soso & Heidelberg, where the tornado was two miles wide. Some in South Mississippi are still recovering from this deadly tornado outbreak.

#6 HARVEST MOON, October 1st (Credit: Charlotte Holloway)

We had so many gorgeous moons this year… two Supermoons, The July 4th “Thunder Moon,” and a rare Halloween “Blue Moon.” But of course, the most famous every year is the Harvest Moon, which this year fell on the first night of October! This was the gorgeous full Harvest Moon rising over the shadows of trees in North Mississippi!!

#5 HISTORIC PEARL RIVER FLOOD, February 17th

Possibly the biggest weather event of the year for the Jackson Metro area was the historic Pearl River flooding. On February 17th, the river crested in Jackson at 36.7 feet, which was the third highest in recorded history (43.3 feet in 1979 & 39.6 feet in 1983). Over one thousand homes were impacted in the Metro by the river water. The Reservoir was completely filled with over 6 inches of rain in about a week, forcing the spillway to release water up to 70 thousand cubic feet per second! The impacts from the Pearl River crest stretched from Carthage all the way into South Mississippi.

#4 VICKSBURG SHELF CLOUD, August 13th

This is our second shelf cloud in the top ten, because Mississippi had such an active storm season this year! This was an epic view of a shelf cloud rolling across the Mississippi River into Vicksburg. Rain cooled air rushed out from the storm’s center, kicking up warm air & creating this rolling cloud. The wide view of the camera captures how huge this cloud was!

#3 FALL IN FLORENCE, October 24th (Credit: Jeannie Shepard)

Autumn this year was just beautiful!! We had so much sunshine, cool temperatures, and fall color. The leaves turned beautiful shades during the months of October & November. This serene lake surrounded by colorful cypress trees in Florence, really captures the beauty of the season!

#2 WALTHALL COUNTY SUNRISE, January 22nd (Credit: Dannie McKee)

This is arguably the most vibrant and colorful sunrises of the year in the Magnolia State! These stratocumulus clouds were at just the right height to reflect the orange sun coming over the horizon in Tylertown, MS. The blue & orange speckled sky from way back in January perfectly backdrops the shadow of winter trees.

#1 COLUMBIA LIGHTNING STRIKE, August 16th (Credit: Will Jordan Photography)

Summer thunderstorms can be loud & bright, just like this lightning bolt in Columbia! The strike looks like it’s hitting the Marion County Courthouse, reminiscent of the movie “Back to the Future.” This photo is stunning and is the one of the best lightning photos ever captured here in Mississippi!!