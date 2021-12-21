High-pressure kicks out the cold and wet storm system, so hello sunshine

The forecast will do an about-face. The cold and wet weather will be drained completely by a drier air mass. This air mass will be strong and will set the stage for more sun and colder than average readings.

Readings will remain pleasant and cool through Thursday and then eventually warm by Christmas Eve and day. Next week the 70-degree readings.

The very extended forecast before we exit the air hints towards a strong ridge of high pressure over southeast Georgia. The forecast may turn out to be more stable and less unsettled if this forecast pans out to be in favor of this high pressure.