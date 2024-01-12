JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Freezing temperatures will make their way to the metro area next week, and JXN Water officials want customers to make sure their prepared.

Ted Henifin, the interim Third-Party Manager of JXN Water, said crews have started to winterize the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility and the fuel plant.

Henifin said the capital city’s water system is in a much better place than in past years. He said one challenge has been staffing, but not this winter.

Henifin is encouraging neighbors to make sure faucets drip to avoid frozen pipes.

“That’s all you need. You don’t need to have that. The other complication, typically during deep freeze is outbreaks and the inability to isolate those and repair them during the deep freeze. Last year, we had two and a half crews roughly available to deal with pipe breaks and trying to isolate those. This year, we’ve got 14. That’s a combination of various contractors that we’ve been working with over the last year,” he said.

The interim third-party manager said crews will be on standby and are prepared to stay overnight at plants in case of an emergency.