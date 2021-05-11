BrainStorms: Science with Scottlin – 10 Minute Ice Cream

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In this experiment, we will find how adding salt to ice changes it’s melting point by making…DRUMROLL PLEASE…10 Minute Homemade Ice Cream!!

GRAB YOUR INGREDIENTS: measuring cups, gallon and quart size zip lock bags, milk, heavy whipping cream, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and ice. Most, if not all of these things can be found around the house.

NOTE: For the first few steps, we will be using the quart size bag.

STEP 1: Add in 1/2 cup of milk, 1/2 cup of heavy cream, 1/4 cup of sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

STEP 2: Before we zip our bag, we want to get out most of the air. Then, mix everything together by massaging the bag, so you want to be sure that it is sealed.

STEP 3: Fill the gallon zip lock bag halfway with ice and add in 1/2 cup of salt.

STEP 4: Seal the gallon bag and shake it just to get the salt evenly distributed inside.

STEP 5: Place the quart size zip lock inside the gallon bag, reseal, and get your muscles ready! We will shake this for about 10 minutes.

NOTE: After the 10 minutes, we can check our ice cream, if it’s not ready, add in more ice and shake for another 5 minutes or so.

STEP 6: When your ice cream is ready, transfer it to a cup or bowl, add your toppings, and enjoy!

Science behind this experiment: Why does adding salt to ice allow us to make ice cream so quickly? When we add salt, or sodium chloride to ice, it separates into sodium and chloride ions. These particles disrupt the ability of our ice to freeze. The more salt you add, the more it affects the freezing and melting points of the ice. With the salt, the ice absorbs energy and causes it to melt at a much lower temperature than normal. It pull this energy from the cream mixture. The ice gains energy and begins to melt and the mixture loses energy, so it begins to freeze. If we didn’t add the salt, our ice would melt before our ice cream was ready.

NOTE: If you have any leftovers, you can place them in the freezer to save for later.